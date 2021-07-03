Copa America 2020 has seen two teams qualify for the semifinals in Brazil and Peru, and the other two semifinalists will be decided on Saturday as Uruguay face Colombia and Argentina battle Ecuador. Both Uruguay and Argentina enter as the favorite to advance, and if they do, it will set up a rematch from the group stage where Argentina beat their neighbors, 1-0.

Here's how you can watch the matches, live stream them and more:

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Here's a look at the action on the day:

Uruguay vs. Colombia

Time : 6 p.m. ET

: 6 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Nacional de Brasilia -- Brasilia, Brazil

: Estadio Nacional de Brasilia -- Brasilia, Brazil TV: FS1 and TUDN

FS1 and TUDN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Argentina vs. Ecuador

Time : 9 p.m. ET

: 9 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico -- Goias, Brazil

: Estadio Olimpico -- Goias, Brazil TV: FS1 and TUDN USA

FS1 and TUDN USA Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Copa America odds

All odds via William Hill sportsbook

Uruguay vs. Colombia

Uruguay +125; Draw +200; Colombia +270

Argentina vs. Ecuador

Argentina -143; Draw +260; Ecuador +450

Be sure to click here to keep up to date on our coverage of the Copa America.