Copa America 2020 has seen two teams qualify for the semifinals in Brazil and Peru, and the other two semifinalists will be decided on Saturday as Uruguay face Colombia and Argentina battle Ecuador. Both Uruguay and Argentina enter as the favorite to advance, and if they do, it will set up a rematch from the group stage where Argentina beat their neighbors, 1-0.
Here's how you can watch the matches, live stream them and more:
Here's a look at the action on the day:
Uruguay vs. Colombia
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Nacional de Brasilia -- Brasilia, Brazil
- TV: FS1 and TUDN
- Live stream: fuboTV
Argentina vs. Ecuador
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Olimpico -- Goias, Brazil
- TV: FS1 and TUDN USA
- Live stream: fuboTV
Copa America odds
All odds via William Hill sportsbook
Uruguay vs. Colombia
Uruguay +125; Draw +200; Colombia +270
Argentina vs. Ecuador
Argentina -143; Draw +260; Ecuador +450
