Defending champions Argentina resume their quest to repeat for the fifth time when they face Ecuador on Thursday in the quarterfinals of Copa America 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Argentina won back-to-back titles in the tournament for the first time in 1927 and 1929 and most recently accomplished the feat in 1991 and 1993. They defeated Brazil in 2021 to capture the championship for the 15th overall time, tying Uruguay for most in the competition's history. The Argentines hope to regain the services of superstar Lionel Messi, who missed the group-stage finale against Peru with hamstring issues. Ecuador, who have reached the quarterfinals for the third time in the last four editions, hope to avenge their 3-0 loss to the Argentinians three years ago in this round.

Argentina vs. Ecuador money line: Argentina -250, Ecuador +950, Draw +320

Argentina vs. Ecuador over/under: 2.5 goals

Argentina vs. Ecuador spread: Argentina -1.5 (+135)



Argentina vs. Ecuador to advance: Argentina -750, Ecuador +490

ARG: The Argentinians have won their last three Copa America quarterfinal matches by a combined 9-1 score

ECU: The Ecuadorians have lost six of their last seven competitive contests against Argentina

Why you should back Argentina

The Argentinians haven't lost in Copa America since the 2019 semifinals, where they dropped a 2-0 decision to Brazil. They went on to defeat Chile in the third-place game that year and posted a 5-2-0 record en route to the title in 2021 before winning all three of their group-stage matches in this edition. Argentina did not allow a goal in any of those contests and have posted clean sheets in 14 of their last 17 games across all competitions.

Messi, who shared first place in the tournament in 2021 with four goals, has yet to convert this time around. Striker Lautaro Martinez, who was the leading scorer in Serie A this past season with 24 goals for Inter Milan, tops all players in this competition as he has netted four of Argentina's five goals - including both in their 2-0 triumph over Peru. The 26-year-old has recorded six goals during his current four-game streak with the national team. Messi and Martinez both converted in Argentina's victory against Ecuador in the 2021 quarterfinals. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Ecuador

The Ecuadorians dropped a 2-1 decision to Venezuela in their tournament opener but bounced back to defeat Jamaica 3-1 and battled Mexico to a 0-0 draw. The club, which has reached the quarterfinals for the third time in its last four Copa America appearances, did not allow a goal in the first half of its group-stage matches. That trend has a strong chance to continue, as Argentina has yet to convert in the opening half.

Winger Jeremy Sarmiento scored in Ecuador's 2-1 triumph over Honduras in an international friendly prior to this tournament and proceeded to record the team's lone goal against the Venezuelans. Defender Piero Hincapie also converted versus Honduras and helped give Ecuador the lead in their second group-stage contest when his cross deflected off Jamaican defender Kasey Palmer's shin and into the net in the 13th minute. Midfielder Kendry Paez doubled the club's advantage just before halftime and winger Alan Minda sealed the victory in the 91st minute. See which team to pick here.

