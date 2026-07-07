Argentina vs. Egypt live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups

Argentina will meet Egypt at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Tuesdsay for their round of 16 tie. The 2022 World Cup winners will meet the winner of the match between Colombia and Switzerland if they manage to win against Egypt on Tuesday. This is also a clash between two of the biggest world soccer stars: Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah, who are likely playing in their last World Cup. Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said: "As you get closer to the end, with more matches played, you need more rest, yet the opposite is happening. We played in Miami the other day in that heat and now we're playing tomorrow at noon. The rest period isn't ideal. I think Egypt has had a few more hours (to recover), not a huge difference, but I believe that as the World Cup reaches its final stages, rest becomes even more crucial." Here's what you need to know:

How to watch Argentina vs. Egypt

Date: Tuesday, July 7 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, United States

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Argentina -308; Draw +388; Egypt +906

Argentina vs. Egypt predicted starting lineups

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

Egypt: Mohamed El Shenawy; Mohamed Hany, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Nabil Koka; Hamdy Fathy, Marwan Attia, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane; Omar Marmoush, Mostafa Mohamed, Mohamed Salah.

Argentina vs. Egypt pick, prediction

Lionel Messi and his teammates are expected to make it quite easily to the quarterfinals where they can potentially face Colombia or Switzerland. Pick: Argentina 3, Egypt 0.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.