Argentina vs. Egypt prediction, picks, odds, betting preview, start time for World Cup match on Tuesday

Two of the game's biggest stars collide on Tuesday when Lionel Messi and Argentina face Mohamed Salah and Egypt in a Round of 16 knockout match at the 2026 World Cup. Argentina survived in overtime against tournament darlings Cabo Verde while Egypt defeated Australia in a penalty kick shootout to advance. Can Salah conjure up another moment of magic and dethrone the reigning champions? Kickoff in Atlanta is scheduled for noon ET.

The latest Argentina vs. Egypt odds from FanDuel list Argentina as -750 favorites to advance to the next round, while Egypt are +510. Meanwhile, the Over/Under for total goals scored in regulation time is 2.5. There's no shortage of other soccer betting options at FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $1,000 in bet reset tokens.

You can get even more Argentina vs. Egypt picks and more World Cup bets from SportsLine's experts like Brad Thomas, Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brandt Sutton. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Argentina vs. Egypt odds

Argentina vs. Egypt 90-minute money line: Argentina -290, Tie +370, Egypt +900 Argentina vs. Egypt 90-minute over/under: 2.5 (Over +104, Under -128) Bet Argentina vs. Egypt on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

Argentina vs. Egypt betting preview

Are Argentina mortal? La Albiceleste got their first real scare of the tournament on Friday when Cabo Verde took them to extra time. Given that much of Argentina's lineup is the same team that won the Cup four years ago, has age gotten to the world's best team?

Yes and no. The first Cabo Verde goal was partially the result of a Lisandro Martinez misstep, but the second was an unsavable lightning bolt that may well win Goal of the Tournament. Argentina is four years older, yes, but Cabo Verde showed they weren't just lucky underdogs. They were a legitimately good and well-drilled team. What we learned from that game is that Argentina have the quality to deal with a strong defensive team -- and that the Argentine defense can be guilty of taking plays off.

That latter quality could be a problem against Egypt. The Egyptians haven't quite gelled yet with Salah looking old and now nursing a hamstring issue and Omar Marmoush yet to hit his stride. But a defense that switches off could be just what the Pharaohs need to hit the mark. It may need to be Marmoush who takes that step forward as Salah has displayed why Liverpool won't necessarily be fretting about his absence next season.

That lack of stardust from Salah could prove to be the key for Argentina. Messi still has stardust in spades, and his supporting cast is still far ahead of the team behind Salah. Argentina are heavy favorites for a reason and while Egypt could make them sweat, Messi and Co. should book a spot in the quarterfinals.

Argentina vs. Egypt picks, prediction

Both teams to score - Yes (+146)

Egypt has scored at least one goal in each match at this tournament. Argentina will be by far the best team they've faced, but the South American squad can sometimes ease up off the gas and let the opposition back into the game. Don't be surprised if Argentina concedes after scoring an opener or allows a goal in garbage time.

Lionel Messi first goalscorer (+210)

At this point it's not a matter of if, but when Messi will score. We'll say when is first. The entire Argentine attack flows through him and if someone's going to break the deadlock, the greatest of all time is as good a pick as any.