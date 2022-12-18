Despite a late injury scare Olivier Giroud is in the lineup for France and on the Argentina side, Angel Di Maria is passed fit to make the start for Argentina.

Argentina vs. France starting lineups

Argentina: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; Di María, De Paul, Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Álvarez.

France: Lloris (c); Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 18 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar TV: FOX, Telemundo and Universo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FOX, Telemundo and Universo | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Argentina +170; Draw: +200; France +180 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate have handed Didier Deschamps a double boost on the eve of the World Cup final with the star center backs from their semifinal win returning to training on Saturday.

Varane and Konate had been among those to miss Friday's session with an illness that has ravaged the French camp, including winger Kingsley Coman, who has also took part in training, giving Deschamps the full compliment of 24 players he could have hoped to have. Aurelian Tchouameni and Theo Hernandez also returned from the injuries they had been nursing but the return of two center backs who excelled against Morocco on Wednesday night is the most welcome news ahead of Sunday's showpiece clash with Argentina.

Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano had missed France's last match due to the same malady, one which Deschamps blamed on air conditioning at the stadia in Qatar. The head coach, who is bidding to become just the second manager to win two World Cups, was taciturn over the status of his players in his Saturday press conference, saying: "I am absolutely fine. As for the players, I left the camp quite early this morning so they were all still asleep. I haven't had any recent updates.

"We are trying to manage this situation as well as we can and remain calm and focused. I'll get some more information today and I'll think about that tonight, and even tomorrow. We're looking forward to this important game.

"I know it is a subject that is of interest, and I fully understand that, but we are doing our best to take precautions and adapt as necessary. We are trying to live with it, without going too far and getting too carried away, but doing what is necessary. Of course we would have preferred not to have faced this difficulty but we are facing it as best as we can with our medical staff."

Deschamps did, however, confirm that Karim Benzema will play a part in the final. The Ballon d'Or winner suffered a thigh injury on the eve of the tournament and returned to Real Madrid, where he has since stepped up his recovery by playing in a friendly against Leganes. France did not remove Benzema from their squad list and he would be entitled to a medal if his country won but there appears little appetite from either the manager or player for an 11th hour appearance.

As Jonathan Johnson reports in our live blog, there's more potential bad news for France. "In fact, the latest news out of the French camp is that Olivier Giroud has a slight knee knock and might even be a doubt to start against Argentina. Marcus Thuram has been tested in his place so could deputize which would give Deschamps another headache as he tries to pick his starting XI. The France boss is already agonizing over whether to go with Ibrahima Konate or Dayot Upamecano in central defense."

Argentina, meanwhile, have no such great concerns over their squad. Indeed it may be that Angel Di Maria, who has battled muscular issues during the knockout stages, is fit enough to start the final. The Juventus winger played eight minutes off the bench against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals but was an unused substitute in the subsequent win over Croatia.

Meanwhile Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel will be available for Lionel Scaloni after serving their respective suspensions in the semifinal.