Argentina and France meet on Sunday for the FIFA 2022 World Cup final with Lionel Messi facing off against Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe. The superstar Frenchman already has one title to his name while the legendary Argentina has found the trophy elusive throughout his storied career. Who will come out on top in this battle between a pair of two-time winners to go third in the all-time list of World Cup winners? It has been billed as the last game in this tournament for Messi so can he go out with the success that he craves so much, or will his PSG teammate spoil the party and give himself a shot at starting to follow in Messi's footsteps for Ballon d'Or success? We will find out this weekend.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 18 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar TV: FOX, Telemundo and Universo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FOX, Telemundo and Universo | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Argentina +170; Draw: +200; France +180 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Argentina: Marco Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel no longer have suspension worries hanging over them although Nahuel Molina is likely to start ahead of Montiel on the right while Acuna might replace Nicolas Tagliafico on the left. Lisandro Martinez is likely to be a substitute once more while Alejandro Gomez is most likely to require a bench role too after his recent ankle issue. Messi suffered a hamstring scare in the semifinals and sat out training earlier this week but should be fine for Sunday where a start would be his 26th at a World Cup which would be an Argentine record. Angel di Maria will hope to start ahead of former PSG teammate Leandro Paredes while Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez will almost certainly be used from the bench.

France: There are concerns growing that Didier Deschamps might have to do without a player or two with illness continuing to impact Les Bleus after Andrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano's forced absences vs. Morocco. Kingsley Coman, Raphael Varane, and Ibrahima Konate have all suffered the sickness since the win over the Atlas Lions and although Rabiot and Upamecano should now be fine, Varane and Konate would be problematic as it would require a new central defensive pairing. Theo Hernandez should be fit despite a knee complaint after the Moroccan success while Aurelien Tchouameni took a blow to the hip. Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud should continue in attack aided by the in-form Antoine Griezmann and Saturday will be crucial in determining eligibility so Deschamps will be hoping that no new cases surface so close to the game.

"We are not afraid of the virus," said Ousmane Dembele at Friday's press conference. "Dayot and Adrien had headaches and stomachaches. I made them honey and ginger tea. We hope everyone will be better for the final. It does not worry us. Dayot, after a day I went to see him with my mask on and he was much better. For the players and the staff it does not worry us. We just took precautions. When Dayot had the virus, he stayed in his room the first day and the next day he was better."

"It is a little flu which is going around," added semifinal scorer Randal Kolo Muani. "It is nothing too serious and I think they will be back for Sunday. We are taking it game by game. We should not let what we have done go to our heads -- we must keep our feet on the ground. The veterans are leading us. Argentina is a top team -- a giant. They have quality all over the pitch. You have Lionel Messi, who is about as big a name as you can find in terms of players."

Prediction

This one is going to be tight and almost too close to call. Despite the overriding narrative suggesting that Messi's success is meant to be, the pragmatic French approach could steal his thunder and instead leave Mbappe celebrating. Pick: Argentina 0, France 1.