One game is all that remains as Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni look to lead Argentina to a World Cup title when they face France on Sunday in the final. They'll face their toughest opposition of the tournament so far but the youthful midfield lines up well with Les Blues. Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister have been able to fend off opponents and keep Argentina moving forward during the World Cup so far.

With Theo Hernandez being an ultra-attacking left-back, the team will have chances to get forward if the midfield can help exploit that advantage. The virus that kept Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot out of France's victory over Morocco has reportedly spread to more of the squad.

"We're not scared of that virus," Ousmane Dembele said in the pre-match press conference. "Dayot and Adrien got a bit of a stomach ache. I made them a ginger and honey tea and then they felt better. I hope everyone will be ready for the final."

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Dec. 17 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 17 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Lusail Ionic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

: Lusail Ionic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FOX | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Argentina +165; Draw +200; France +185 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Argentina: Growing in confidence as the tournament goes on, Argentina are looking to become the first team since Spain in 2010 and second team ever to win the World Cup final after losing their first match of the tournament. With how they dismantled Croatia's strong defense, France will need to be on high alert as this Argentina team is about much more than just stopping Messi. Julian Alvarez has been a reliable deputy atop the attack but Argentina are getting goals from wherever they need them on any given day.

France: Didier Deschamps will know that Hernandez will be targeted during the match but that hasn't been an issue during the tournament so far with Hugo Lloris providing big saves in key moments. Lloris has made 10 saves but most of those have been in the knockout stage due to how much France can dominate possession. With the team usually losing the ball in situations that allow for quick transitions, Lloris has to stay on his toes all game as one mistake could sink France.

Prediction

Messi and Kylian Mbappe will pace the match with both scoring goals but it will be Alvarez who ends up scoring the winner sending Argentina to their first World Cup title since 1986. Pick: Argentina 2, France 1