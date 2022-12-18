France can become the first country in 60 years to win back-to-back World Cup titles when Les Bleus square off against South American power Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The last team to win consecutive World Cups was Brazil, in 1958 and '62. The only other country to lift the trophy in consecutive World Cups was Italy, in 1934 and '38. Meanwhile Argentina are looking for their first World Cup since Diego Maradona led La Albiceleste to glory in 1986.

Kickoff is 10 a.m. ET. Argentina are the -125 favorites (risk $125 to win $100) to lift the trophy in the latest Argentina vs. France odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with France the +100 underdogs. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. On the 90-minute money line it's Argentina at +160, France at +185 and the draw at +205. Before finalizing any Argentina vs. France picks, you need to see the 2022 World Cup predictions and best bets from proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down the Argentina vs. France matchup from every angle and just locked in his 2022 World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for France vs. Argentina:

Argentina vs. France spread: Argentina -0.5 (+165)

Argentina vs. France over/under: 2.5 goals (Over +135, Under -175)

Argentina vs. France 90-minute money line: Argentina +160, France +185, Draw +205

Argentina vs. France to lift the trophy: Argentina -125, France +100

FRA: Kylian Mbappe shares the tournament lead in goals (five).

shares the tournament lead in goals (five). ARG: Lionel Messi leads all players at the World Cup in chances created (15).

leads all players at the World Cup in chances created (15). Argentina vs. France picks: See picks here

Why you should back Argentina

La Albiceleste have been the best passing team in the tournament. Argentina lead all teams in final third passes attempted (967) and completed (744). The team also ranks second in total passes attempted (3,688) and completed (3,196). Lionel Messi is tied for the tournament lead in assists (three).

In addition, La Albiceleste have received a lift from Enzo Fernandez. The 21-year-old midfielder for Benfica has anchored the midfield for Argentina since the team's shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in group play. Fernandez leads the team in tackles (12), has three interceptions and has won nine aerial duels. He also scored a goal against Mexico in group play.

Why you should back France

France have had perhaps the best 1-2 scoring punch in the World Cup 2022 in Mbappe (5 goals) and Olivier Giroud (4 goals). Theo Hernandez, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni and Randal Kolo Muani have all found the net as well. Antoine Griezmann leads the team with three assists in World Cup play.

In addition, Les Bleus have been more active defensively in Qatar than Argentina. The French have won more tackles (119 to 100), interceptions (67 to 42) and aerial duels (84 to 76) than La Albiceleste.

How to make France vs. Argentina picks

Green has broken down the 2022 World Cup final. He is leaning Over the total, and he has locked in four other best bets, including three that pay plus money. Head to SportsLine to see his analysis and top picks.

So who wins France vs. Argentina in the World Cup final? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which wagers in Argentina vs. France have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and find out.