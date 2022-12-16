The 2022 World Cup champion will be crowned on Sunday when defending champion France and South American power Argentina square off in a scintillating and star-studded final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Argentina, which are ranked No. 3 in the world, advanced to the final with a 3-0 victory over Croatia on Tuesday. One day later France, ranked No. 4, knocked out tournament Cinderella Morocco, 2-0, to reach the final for the fourth time in World Cup history. Sunday's winner will earn a third World Cup title, behind only Brazil (five) and Italy (four).

Kickoff is 10 a.m. ET. Argentina are slight -118 favorites (risk $118 to win $100) lift the trophy in the latest France vs. Argentina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while France are -105. On the 90-minute money line, it's Argentina +170, France +180 and the draw priced at +200. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on.

Here are the betting lines and trends for France vs. Argentina:

Argentina vs. France spread: Argentina -0.5 (+160)

Argentina vs. France over/under: 2.5 goals

Argentina vs. France 90-minute money line: Argentina +170, France +180, Draw +200

Argentina vs. France to lift the trophy: Argentina -118, France -105

FRA: Kylian Mbappe shares the tournament lead in goals (five).

shares the tournament lead in goals (five). ARG: Lionel Messi leads all players at the World Cup in chances created (15).

Why you should back Argentina

Lionel Messi is in terrific form for La Albiceleste. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored five goals in Qatar, which is tied with France's Kylian Mbappe for the tournament lead. Messi also has created 15 chances at the World Cup, which leads all players. In the semifinal against Croatia, he completely undressed defender Josko Gvardiol to set up Argentina's final goal in the 3-0 victory.

In addition, Argentina face a French defense that has been vulnerable in Qatar. Les Bleus have kept only one clean sheet at the tournament, in the 2-0 semifinal win over Morocco, and the Atlas Lions hit the post and had a shot cleared off the line in that match. The defense also looked very shaky in the 2-1 quarterfinal win against England.

Why you should back France

Les Bleus have offensive firepower beyond Mbappe. France have outscored opponents, 13-5, so far in Qatar and have received production from both Mbappe, who's tied for the tournament lead with five goals, and Olivier Giroud, who has four. The 36-year-old Giroud is the all-time leading scorer for Les Bleus, with 53 career goals, two more than the great Thierry Henry.

In addition, France have the personnel to exploit the Argentina defense. La Albiceleste like to play with a high line, and that could leave them exposed to the pace of Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

