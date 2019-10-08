Argentina vs. Germany: International friendly match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Argentina and Germany meet on Wednesday in Europe in a friendly between two of the most storied national teams in the history of international soccer. Lionel Messi is not available for Argentina, but the team is still loaded with Inter Milan star striker Lautaro Martinez expected to lead the front line with fellow top talent Paulo Dybala of Juventus. Germany, meanwhile, is using this match as a little preparation for a Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Friendly: Argentina vs. Germany

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 9



: Wednesday, Oct. 9 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Signal-Iduna-Park (Dortmund, Germany)



: Signal-Iduna-Park (Dortmund, Germany) TV channel : TUDN and ESPN+



: TUDN and ESPN+ Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Argentina +315 | Germany -130 | Draw +300

Storylines

Argentina: A lot of new, young faces will be in this squad, including Nicolas Dominguez of Velez, Nicolas Gonzalez of Stuttgart and Matias Vargas of Espanyol. Those players will get a chance to impress and potentially earn consideration for World Cup qualifying, which begins next year.

Germany: Germany will take on Estonia on Sunday in qualifying in a road match it's expected to win. As a result of an official match in just days, it wouldn't be surprising to see some key players rested in this one just in case, aiming to avoid any injuries.

Prediction

The Europeans take home the narrow victory on a second-half error by Argentina.

Pick: Germany 2, Argentina 1