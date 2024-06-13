After grinding out a 1-0 victory over Ecuador, Argentina will now play their final Copa America tune-up game against Guatemala on Friday. It's a tough match to know what Lionel Scaloni will do because while Argentina's rotations are well set, nothing would be worse than a major member of the squad picking up an injury ahead of their Copa America title defense, so don't be surprised if stars get limited minutes.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Friday, June 14 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Friday, June 14 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: Fox Deportes | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fox Deportes | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Guatemala +4000; Draw +900; Argentina -3000

Storylines

Argentina: After Lionel Messi came off the bench against Ecuador, he may start this game to gain fitness but this is also a good time for younger players like Alejandro Garnacho and Valentin Barco to get a run out. I'd also expect Enzo Fernandez to continue to build fitness after missing the end of the season for Chelsea but when it comes to Argentina, they know who they are and friendlies are just another chance for repetition while integrating others.

Guatemala: Following strong performances in World Cup qualifying, Guatemala are continuing the excellent friendly scheduling that will have now seen them face Venezuela, Ecuador, and Nicaragua during the calendar year. While these may not all lead to wins, they will ensure that Guatemala are on the right track for the 2026 World Cup which is a massive opportunity.

Prediction

Argentina will get another comfortable victory but this is a Guatamela side on the rise who will at least test Emiliano Martinez a few times during the match. Pick: Argentina 3, Guatemala 0