The Argentina national team will play an international friendly on Friday night against Honduras in Miami. This is one of two friendlies on American soil this month for the for the Copa America winners with a date against Jamaica next week. Lionel Scaloni's team enters the World Cup as one of the favorites after a youth movement has seen numerous new contributors such as Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero and more.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Friday, Sept.23 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Friday, Sept.23 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida TV: beIN Sports XTRA | Live stream: fuboTV

beIN Sports XTRA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Argentina -1250; Draw +750; Honduras +1800 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Argentina: This is a near full-strength squad for Scaloni, and we will likely see him field nearly his best starting XI. Angel Di Maria is out with an injury. But don't be surprised to see Julian Alvarez get significant minutes to push Lisandro Martinez with the Argentine boss surely looking to build chemistry with a budding star. Building chemistry with Lionel Messi will be critical ahead of the World Cup should Lautaro Martinez pick up an injury.

Honduras: Keep your eye on 22-year-old Luis Palma. The young winger had a nice run at Honduras club Vida before making a move to Greece, having joined Aris earlier this year. He has four goals in 16 games for the club and could be a big contributor for this national team. He is technical and quick, and while he likely won't cause Argentina too much trouble, this will be a great test for him.

Prediction

Messi scores twice and the favorites win easily. Pick: Argentina 4, Honduras 0