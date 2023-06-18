Argentina is the reigning world champion and they'll be in action on Monday in an international friendly against Indonesia with live coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Argentina has dominated in a trio of friendlies against Panama, Curacao and Australia. The top team in the FIFA men's rankings won 2-0 on Thursday against Australia in China, while Indonesia drew 0-0 against Palestine on Wednesday at home.

Kickoff from Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia is set for 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday. The latest Argentina vs. Indonesia odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Argentina as the -5000 (bet $5,000 to win $100) favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Indonesia as the +3500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +1100 and the over/under for goals is 4.5. You can stream Argentina vs. Indonesia on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network is a first-of-its-kind free, 24-hour streaming network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to global soccer coverage. CBS Sports Golazo Network is available to stream free on connected TV and mobile devices through the CBS Sports App and Pluto TV and on CBSSports.com, as well as on Paramount+. Click here to stream.

How to watch Argentina vs. Indonesia

Argentina vs. Indonesia date: Monday, June 19

Argentina vs. Indonesia time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Argentina vs. Indonesia live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What you need to know about Argentina

Argentina is the top-ranked team in the FIFA world rankings for good reason. Since winning the World Cup in December, La Albiceleste have played three matches, beating their opponents by a combined score of 11-0. Argentina is coming off a 2-0 victory over Australia on Thursday, with Lionel Messi scoring in the second minute. Manager Lionel Scaloni has already indicated that Messi will not play on Monday, leaving opportunities for younger players to make their mark.

Forward Julian Alvarez scored four goals at the 2022 World Cup, and he finished with nine goals for Manchester City in the Premier League this season. He features the pace and accuracy to cause problems for an Indonesia backline that has conceded five goals in its last four games. Stream the match here.

What you need to know about Indonesia

Indonesia is coming off a 0-0 draw against Palestine last Wednesday. Indonesia is unbeaten in its last three fixtures, which includes a 3-1 victory over Burundi on March 25. Indonesia has scored two or more goals in two of their last three international friendlies.

Indonesia started fast in its 3-1 victory over Burundi, scoring all three goals in the first half. Yance Sayuri opened the scoring in the sixth minute, and he's proven capable of providing brilliance in front of goal. Sayuri finished last season with seven goals and seven assists for PSM in Indonesia's Liga 1. Stream the match here.

How to watch, live stream Indonesia vs. Argentina

SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton's best bet for this matchup is Argentina (-3.5) at -105 odds. "Argentina is on a nine-game winning run, scoring at least twice in every match."

Now that you know what to watch for, get ready to stream Argentina vs. Indonesia. Visit CBS Sports Golazo Network now to stream this matchup, plus get wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world.