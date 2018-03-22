Argentina vs. Italy live stream info, TV channel: How to watch International Friendly on TV, stream online

Argentina and Italy meet in Manchester, England for an international friendly on Friday, as Jorge Sampoali continues to try and figure out which players he'll select for his squad at this summer's World Cup.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Friday at 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Argentina's Lionel Messi shines in attack, as does new call-up Lautaro Martinez, and the South Americans win comfortably. Argentina 3, Italy 1.