Argentina vs. Italy live stream info, TV channel: How to watch International Friendly on TV, stream online
The two talented national teams meet up in Manchester for a friendly
Argentina and Italy meet in Manchester, England for an international friendly on Friday, as Jorge Sampoali continues to try and figure out which players he'll select for his squad at this summer's World Cup.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Friday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Argentina's Lionel Messi shines in attack, as does new call-up Lautaro Martinez, and the South Americans win comfortably. Argentina 3, Italy 1.
