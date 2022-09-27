Argentina will play their final World Cup tune-up on Tuesday when they face Concacaf side Jamaica in an international friendly. The Copa America winners figure to enter Qatar as one of the favorites but will be looking to keep their players healthy in this one after an interesting situation against Honduras in their last friendly. Argentina are in Group C with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 26 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Red Bull Arena -- Harrison, N.J.

TV: beIN Sports xTra | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Limited minutes for Lionel Messi?

In the friendly against Honduras last week, Messi received a huge body check that sent him straight to the ground, resulting in his teammates defending him and a little scuffle then ensued. If that didn't alert Lionel Scaloni to the need to protect his star, nothing will. As a result, don't be surprised to see Messi rested a bit in this game as a precaution. Worrying about him with PSG is enough, let alone potentially getting hurt in what is a meaningless friendly at the end of the day.

If Messi is given a bit of rest, it could mean more minutes for a guy like Julian Alvarez, who looks like the clear backup to Lautaro Martinez at striker.

Prediction

Lautaro Martinez scores twice, Messi gets one off the bench and Argentina win comfortably. Pick: Argentina 4, Jamaica 0