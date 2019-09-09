Argentina vs. Mexico: International friendly prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Mexico is coming off a big win over the U.S.
The Mexico national team can build off its big win over the USMNT when it faces Argentina on Tuesday in an international friendly in Texas. Gerardo "Tata" Martino will take on his native country and his former national team for the first time as coach of El Tri, while the South Americans look to find a bit more consistency in attack following a 0-0 draw with Chile. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Friendly: Mexico vs. Argentina
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 10
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio
- TV channel: TUDN USA
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Mexico +273 | Argentina -104 | Draw +231
Storylines
Mexico: El Tri blasted the U.S. with Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez on the bench, but against Argentina they may need those two to start against a quality defensive pairing that could be Nicolas Otamendi and German Pezzella. Mexico played flashy and fast against the U.S., but assuming there is a bit more discipline defensively from Argentina, the team will need the creativity of a guy like Lozano to get the result.
Argentina: With no Lionel Messi, Argentina struggled to create against Chile. This team has some top talent in Paulo Dybala and others, but the connection between the midfield and attack has been missing. Lionel Scaloni could switch things up here as he tries to get his team to generate more chances in the final third. Manuel Lanzini of West Ham could be the guy in the No. 10 role to do just that.
Mexico vs. Argentina prediction
Both teams have chances to win it, but neither grab the victory in a draw.
Pick: Mexico 1, Argentina 1
