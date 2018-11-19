Argentina vs. Mexico: Prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch El Tri online
The two sides face off just days after meeting in Cordoba
Just days after meeting in Cordoba, Argentina and Mexico face off in Mendoza on Tuesday in another international friendly. Argentina won the first meeting 2-0 thanks to a goal from Ramiro Funes Mori and an own goal, and the two-time World Cup winners will look to earn another victory against El Tri in a match that will feature a ton of young talent.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
International friendly: Mexico vs. Argentina
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 20
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Mendoza, Argentina
- TV channel: UniMas
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Mexico +480 / Argentina -164 / Draw +250
Storylines
Mexico: Still without a permanent head coach, Mexico is giving minutes to some young players to see what they can show, similar to what the United States is doing.
Argentina: This team is also giving tons of minutes to young players like Lautaro Martinez, with all eyes on what the team will look like moving forward with many of the World Cup participants likely near their international careers.
Mexico vs. Argentina prediction
Argentina looked sharp in the first game with Giovani Lo Celso able to dominate in the middle. The team does it again, as Mauro Icardi scores.
Pick: Argentina (-164)
