Argentina vs. Mexico: Prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch international friendly online

The Argentina men's national team welcomes Mexico to Cordoba on Friday in an international friendly. It's a meeting between two teams that made it to the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but fell short of expectations. It's a youthful Argentina side against a mixture of veterans and young prospects for El Tri under the lights at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

International friendly: Argentina vs. Mexico

Date : Friday, Nov. 16



: Friday, Nov. 16 Time : 7 p.m. ET



: 7 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba, Argentina



: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba, Argentina TV channel : UniMas



: UniMas Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Argentina -170 / Mexico +525 / Draw +275

Storylines

Argentina: The youth movement continues for Argentina. This roster features 18 players who are 26 years old or younger, and it also has 19 players who have under 10 caps. Eyes will be on Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi in attack as the man to potentially replace Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero in the future.

Mexico: El Tri is still under the leadership of Ricardo Ferretti until a full-time manager is hired. He brings an experienced team down to South America for this one but will be without Javier Hernandez and Hirving Lozano.

Argentina vs. Mexico prediction

Argentina has more talent and has gotten the better of Mexico in recent years. They do it again here.

Pick: Argentina (-170)