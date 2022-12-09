We're down to the quarterfinals and Lionel Messi's quest for a World Cup title is still on track but Argentina will have a tough challenge facing the Netherlands. While the Netherlands will need to focus on stopping Messi, they can't forget that there are other match winners throughout the Argentina squad.

Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez are using the World Cup as a coming out party, combining for three goals and one assist as the former River Plate duo are quite experienced playing together. The Netherlands will be confident after stopping the United States in their tracks during a 3-1 victory but this is a challenge of a different caliber. Both teams have only allowed two goals each during the World Cup so far so the team that capitalizes on chances will have a strong likelihood to advance to the final four as those chances will be few and far between.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Friday, Dec. 9 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Friday, Dec. 9 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Lusail Ionic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

: Lusail Ionic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FOX | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Netherlands +250; Draw +215; Argentina +119 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Netherlands: After crashing out of the World Cup in 2014 at the hands of Argentina, Louis van Gaal and the Netherlands recognize that they have a score to settle in this match. A confident team playing the style their manager wants, the occasion won't be too big for the Oranje. Coady Gakpo has been impressive scoring three goals so far during his tournament but their keeper Andries Noppert has been the star performer of the side. Due to how long he can go without making saves he has to stay ready during matches but has done just that. Noppert also isn't concerned with the prospect of facing a penalty from Messi -- not that he should be as Messi has already missed a penalty during this tournament.

"I'm always ready for that, and he can also miss, we saw it at the beginning of this tournament," Noppert said. "So he's the same like us - a human. For sure he's good, but for sure I can catch the penalties."

Argentina: If Argentina plays their game, they should be able to emerge with a victory in the match. After a shock loss to Saudi Arabia to open the World Cup, Argentina has been able to manage games and keep them in control to do just enough to advance. It felt like Australia may play their way through and Argentina will need to avoid allowing too many set plays to the Netherlands but the midfield of Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, and Rodrigo De Paul gives the team a large platform to build from.

Prediction

It will be a tight match but in the second half, Argentina has been getting the insurance goals that they need to put matches out of sight. The first team to two goals will win the match. Pick: Netherlands 1, Argentina 2