Argentina vs. Nigeria live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the international friendly on TV, stream online

Argentina and Nigeria meet in Russia on Tuesday in an international friendly, just days after Argentina beat the Russians 1-0.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Argentines find some more momentum in attack, put a couple away in the first half and take the win. Argentina 3, Nigeria 0.