Argentina vs. Nigeria live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the international friendly on TV, stream online
Argentina is coming off a win over Russia
Argentina and Nigeria meet in Russia on Tuesday in an international friendly, just days after Argentina beat the Russians 1-0.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Argentines find some more momentum in attack, put a couple away in the first half and take the win. Argentina 3, Nigeria 0.
