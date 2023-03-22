FIFA 2022 World Cup winners Argentina are in action for the first time since their Qatar success on Thursday when they face Panama in the first of two friendlies. The second is against Curacao next Tuesday which offers Lionel Messi and his Albiceleste teammates the chance to celebrate their success once more in their home country. Lionel Scaloni has gone with an expanded 34-man squad with a number of players delaying their international retirement now that they are world champions.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Mar. 23 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Mar. 23 | 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Monumental – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Estadio Monumental – Buenos Aires, Argentina Live stream: Fanatiz

Fanatiz Odds: Argentina -6600; Draw: +2000; Panama +5000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Argentina: Messi and Angel Di Maria are two of the main names to have postponed their international retirement and the former is now just two goals away from scoring 100 times for his country. Di Maria should line up alongside Messi once more while Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala are also selected. There is no Alejandro Garnacho nor Papu Gomez due to injury but Maximo Perrone, Facundo Buonanotte, Valentin Carboni and Lautaro Blanco could make their debuts.

Panama: Assistant coach Jorge Dely Valdes is replacing Thomas Christensen for this one. Miguel Camargo is the squad's most seasoned member and could feature in midfield along with Cristian Quintero and Jose Murillo. Alfredo Stephens and Ronaldo Cordoba could also start further up the field.

Prediction

This should be a successful homecoming for Argentina and a fairly easy win against limited opposition who will do their best to keep the score respectable. Pick: Argentina 4, Panama 0.