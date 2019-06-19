Argentina vs. Paraguay: Copa America 2019 prediction, odds, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Argentina and Paraguay meet on Wednesday in the Copa America after both failed to deliver in the opening games, with three vital points on the line in this one. Argentina lost 2-0 to Colombia as Lionel Messi and company couldn't do much of anything in attack, while Paraguay blew a 2-0 lead and drew Qatar 2-2 in their first game. With Colombia leading the group, the pressure is on for both teams to get a win or face potentially an early cup exit.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa America: Argentina vs. Paraguay

Date : Wednesday, June 19



: Wednesday, June 19 Time : 8:30 p.m. ET



: 8:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto



: Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto TV channel : Telemundo and ESPN+



: Telemundo and ESPN+ Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Argentina -1 (-135) | Paraguay +1 (+115) | Draw +340 | O/U: 2.5

Storylines

Argentina: Quite the poor showing in the opener. Angel Di Maria didn't even make it to the second half, Messi had nobody to work with and Sergio Aguero once again failed to make an impact for his country. Some big changes may be needed for the next game. Rodrigo De Paul may get the start after a quality performance off the bench last time out. Argentina really needs a point here to have much of a chance of moving on, but anything but a win will feel like a loss.

Paraguay: Rough way to draw Qatar on an own goal. They shot themselves in the foot time and time again and have a lot of work to do defensively. The potential is there but Eduardo Berizzo's team is going to have to figure out how to get rid of the ball quicker, improve movement in the middle and put teams away. The chances were there.

Argentina vs. Paraguay prediction

A new-look lineup delivers, as Messi and Lautaro Martinez score to win it.

Pick: Argentina 2, Paraguay 1