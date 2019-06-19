Argentina vs. Paraguay: Copa America 2019 prediction, odds, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Messi and company are looking to bounce back after a disappointing showing against Colombia in their opener
Argentina and Paraguay meet on Wednesday in the Copa America after both failed to deliver in the opening games, with three vital points on the line in this one. Argentina lost 2-0 to Colombia as Lionel Messi and company couldn't do much of anything in attack, while Paraguay blew a 2-0 lead and drew Qatar 2-2 in their first game. With Colombia leading the group, the pressure is on for both teams to get a win or face potentially an early cup exit.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Copa America: Argentina vs. Paraguay
- Date: Wednesday, June 19
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto
- TV channel: Telemundo and ESPN+
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Argentina -1 (-135) | Paraguay +1 (+115) | Draw +340 | O/U: 2.5
Storylines
Argentina: Quite the poor showing in the opener. Angel Di Maria didn't even make it to the second half, Messi had nobody to work with and Sergio Aguero once again failed to make an impact for his country. Some big changes may be needed for the next game. Rodrigo De Paul may get the start after a quality performance off the bench last time out. Argentina really needs a point here to have much of a chance of moving on, but anything but a win will feel like a loss.
Paraguay: Rough way to draw Qatar on an own goal. They shot themselves in the foot time and time again and have a lot of work to do defensively. The potential is there but Eduardo Berizzo's team is going to have to figure out how to get rid of the ball quicker, improve movement in the middle and put teams away. The chances were there.
Argentina vs. Paraguay prediction
A new-look lineup delivers, as Messi and Lautaro Martinez score to win it.
Pick: Argentina 2, Paraguay 1
-
England vs. Japan preview
A draw will be enough for England to win the group
-
2019 Women's World Cup schedule
The FIFA Women's World Cup in France began on June 7 in Paris
-
Women's World Cup standings, bracket
Who will be crowned champions this summer in France?
-
2019 Gold Cup group standings
All roads lead to Chicago for the 2019 Gold Cup final. Check out the complete group standings...
-
Final Women's World Cup roster list
Here's a look at the final rosters that each country will bring to France
-
Complete Gold Cup schedule by date
The tournament begins on June 15 and ends on July 7