The fourth round of matches in CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifying are set for this week with some tasty matchups, including Argentina going to Peru. It's a battle of two teams that qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but only one has started off the campaign well. Argentina are 2-1-0 and in second place in the table where the top four qualify directly, meanwhile Peru are 0-1-2 and have just one point despite.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 17

: Tuesday, Nov. 17 Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Nacional de Lima -- Lima, Peru

: Estadio Nacional de Lima -- Lima, Peru TV and Live Stream: Pay-per-view via Fanatiz USA, select cable and satellite providers



Pay-per-view via Fanatiz USA, select cable and satellite providers Odds: Argentina -120; Draw +250; Peru +300 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Argentina: Sure, the results have been pretty good, but the play simply hasn't. The attack is predictable, and it's just get to Lionel Messi and watch him do everything himself. Great as Messi is, Argentina will need to be less reliant on him to improve. Giovanni Lo Celso is one possible answer to that problem. He came off the bench against Paraguay in Argentina's 1-1 draw and had an assist, and nearly a second on a goal called back. He has earned the right to start in this one, and if he does, he'll be key.

Peru: The goal scoring has been there with four goals in three games, but the defense has conceded eight. They are giving up too many chances and simply haven't been fast enough to shut down dangerous opposition attacks when it mattered most. But it is still early, and the play in attack has at least been fairly promising. If they can clean up the defensive woes here, they can take all three points.

Prediction

Peru starts off as the stronger side, but Argentina manage a late equalizer to rescue a point. Pick: Peru 1, Argentina 1