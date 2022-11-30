World Cup's Group C comes to a close Wednesday, and the day sees Poland face Argentina with nothing yet decided. The Polish are in first place with four points while Argentina are second with three. Saudi Arabia are third with a worse goal differential, and Mexico are in last place with one. A Poland win or draw is enough to see them through to the next round. They could also lose and advance as long as Saudi Arabia or Mexico don't surpass them on goal differential. Argentina are through with a win, while a draw will be enough as long as Saudi Arabia and Mexico also draw.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Nov. 30 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Nov. 30 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Stadium 974 -- Doha, Qatar

: Stadium 974 -- Doha, TV: Fox and Universo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Fox and Universo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Poland +700; Draw +310; Argentina -225 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Argentina: Coach Lionel Scaloni has already hinted at repeating the team that started against Mexico, but is that really the best choice? The team was quite slow and predictable and outplayed, at times, in the first hour. It seems like he would be better off repeating the team from the opening game that created plenty but just couldn't finish. A name to watch, however, is Enzo Fernandez, who dazzled off the bench against Mexico, getting the second goal and his first for the team. He's a natural fit to slide into the midfield due to the struggles of others such as Leandro Paredes and Guido Rodriguez.

Craving more World Cup coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more during the big games in Qatar.

Poland: They are on the right path and have proven difficult to break down, not conceding a goal in the tournament so far, joining Brazil and Morocco. Wojiech Szczesny has been brilliant at goalkeeper. Getting a goal from Robert Lewandowski will only help his confidence after scoring what was his first goal ever at a World Cup. They have the players to get in behind of the Argentine backline, but it will all depend on the service. They should feel confident in being able to get through.

Prediction

The pace is electric, and the Argentines are proficient, winning the group with a tense, narrow victory. Pick: Argentina 2, Poland 1

Group C table

GROUP C MP W-D-L GD PTS Poland 2 1-1-0 +2 4 Argentina 2 1-0-1 +1 3 Saudi Arabia 2 1-0-1 -1 3 Mexico 2 0-1-1 -2 1