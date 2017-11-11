Argentina vs. Russia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the international friendly on TV, stream online

Argentina faces 2018 World Cup host Russia on Saturday in an international friendly.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 8 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Argentina has no trouble with the hosts, as Lionel Messi dazzles the crowd and Argentina wins. Argentina 3, Russia 0.