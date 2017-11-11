Argentina vs. Russia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the international friendly on TV, stream online

Argentina gets a taste of the game in Russia just under a year away from the World Cup

Argentina faces 2018 World Cup host Russia on Saturday in an international friendly. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 8 a.m. ET
TV: ESPN Deportes
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Argentina has no trouble with the hosts, as Lionel Messi dazzles the crowd and Argentina wins. Argentina 3, Russia 0. 

