Argentina vs. Russia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the international friendly on TV, stream online
Argentina gets a taste of the game in Russia just under a year away from the World Cup
Argentina faces 2018 World Cup host Russia on Saturday in an international friendly.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 8 a.m. ET
TV: ESPN Deportes
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Argentina has no trouble with the hosts, as Lionel Messi dazzles the crowd and Argentina wins. Argentina 3, Russia 0.
