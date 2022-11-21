World Cup contender Argentina open up their participation in the tournament when they face Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in Group C play. This is the first game of the tournament that will take place in the early timeslot of 5 a.m. ET. The reigning Copa America winners headline a group that also includes Mexico and Poland as Lionel Scaloni looks to keep his team's incredible form going. Argentina haven't lost since 2019. On the other side, the Saudi's enter with the hopes of being competitive in a group where three losses may be expected from those on the outside.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, Nov. 22 | Time : 5 a.m. ET

: Tuesday, Nov. 22 | : 5 a.m. ET Location : Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

: Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Argentina -675; Draw +600; Saudi Arabia +2000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Argentina: Lionel Messi and company enter this game with the expectation of winning by multiple goals, and anything but a win will sound the alarms. But based on recent form, there is no reason to think they won't win comfortably. The big question mark is how the team replaces Gio Lo Celso in the middle with the Villarreal midfielder missing the tournament due to injury. The momentum appears to be growing for Enzo Fernandez of Benfica to start after his impressive Champions League performances.

Craving more World Cup coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more during the big games in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia: They have only one World Cup win since 1994, but let's remember that they were kind of competitive at the 2018 World Cup after the opening 5-0 loss to Russia. A narrow 1-0 loss to Uruguay was followed up by a 2-1 win over Mohamed Salah and Egypt. They won't impress you with the ball, they don't have a lot of recognizable names, but if a call or two goes their way, they can make a game of it.

Prediction

Messi scores twice and Argentina cruise to three easy points. Pick: Argentina 4, Saudi Arabia 0