Sweden prepare for their trip to the knockout stage when they take on Argentina on Wednesday in the final group-stage match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup for both teams. Sweden have cruised to the top of Group G by defeating South Africa and Italy by a combined 7-1 score. Argentina remain in search of the first Women's World Cup victory in team history but still have a chance to make their debut in the Round of 16 after battling South Africa to a 2-2 draw on Thursday.

Kickoff at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand is set for 3 a.m. ET. The Swedes are the -170 favorites (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Sweden vs. Argentina odds, while the Argentinians are +470 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Argentina vs. Sweden picks, be sure to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer is saying.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

Now, Eimer has taken an in-depth look at Sweden vs. Argentina match and just locked in his picks and Women's World Cup predictions. Here are the betting lines for Argentina vs. Sweden:

Sweden vs. Argentina money line: Sweden -170, Argentina +470, Draw +270

Sweden vs. Argentina over/under: 2.5 goals

Sweden vs. Argentina spread: Sweden -0.5 (-170)

SWE: Sweden have reached the knockout stage in eight of the nine Women's World Cups

ARG: Argentina have lost just one of their last eight matches across all competitions



Why you should back Sweden

The Swedes have been one of the highest-scoring teams in the Women's World Cup thus far, producing seven goals over their first two matches. Amanda Ilestedt is among the top scorers in the tournament with three goals. The 30-year-old netted the winning goal as Sweden edged South Africa 2-1 in their opener and converted twice in their 5-0 rout of Italy on Thursday.

Another player with multiple goals for Sweden in the competition is Fridolina Rolfo. The 29-year-old forward scored in each of the team's first two contests and enters Wednesday with a three-game streak after also having scored in an international friendly on Apr. 11 against Norway. Stina Blackstenius and Rebecka Blomqvist have converted in the WWC for Sweden as well, while defender Jonna Andersson has notched a pair of assists.

Why you should back Argentina

The Argentinians staged an impressive late rally in their last match to keep alive their faint chances of reaching the knockout round. After the team fell behind 2-0 against South Africa, defender Sophia Braun converted in the 74th minute to halve the deficit. The goal was the second in four matches for the 23-year-old defender, who also scored on Apr. 9 in a friendly versus Venezuela.

Five minutes later, midfielder Romina Nunez found the back of the net to level the match and earn Argentina a point. The club continued its solid play in 2023 with the comeback as it has recorded five victories and a pair of draws over its seven fixtures. The Argentinians have posted five clean sheets and outscored their opponents 17-4 during that span.

How to make Argentina vs. Sweden picks

Eimer has broken down the Sweden vs. Argentina match from every angle and is leaning Over on the goal total.

So where does all the betting value lie for Sweden vs. Argentina on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Argentina vs. Sweden have all the value, all from the expert who is up almost 28 units on his soccer picks since last year's Men's World Cup, and find out.