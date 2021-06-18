Rivals Argentina and Uruguay meet at in Copa America on Friday night in Brazil as both hope to end a rough run of form. Argentina enter the Group B showdown with three straight draws, including a 1-1 result against Chile in their cup opener. Uruguay, making their debut in the competition after being idle on Matchday 1, drew both Paraguay and Venezuela in World Cup qualifying ahead of the cup. Argentina can put a foot into the quarterfinals with a victory as eight of the 10 teams in the competition advance.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Friday, June 18

: Friday, June 18 Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Nacional de Brasilia -- Brasilia, Brazil

: Estadio Nacional de Brasilia -- Brasilia, Brazil TV: FS2 and TUDN

FS2 and TUDN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Argentina +108; Draw +220; Uruguay +285 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Argentina: Three straight draws, two in World Cup qualifying and then the opener against Chile, and it's been a similar story in each. A lot of shots and not much else. 48 shots in their last three games, many of them quality chances, yet this team can't seem to find consistency on either end, blowing leads in each. It hasn't been a lack of sharpness, but just the quality has been absent. Whether it is bad luck or rust, at some point it is going to bite them worse than it already has. Against Uruguay, they have to be better on both ends if they are going to give themselves a chance to win.

Uruguay: The team makes its first appearance in this Copa America after being idle on Matchday 1. While having to wait has been welcome from a standpoint of getting players healthy, this team really wants to wipe the bad taste out of its mouth after draws against Paraguay and Venezuela in World Cup qualifying entering the tournament. Edinson Cavani is in the squad and appears ready to go, but will we see the aging veteran start with Luis Suarez up top? The attack has been dull as of late, and having both options in attack could be the key to starting off the cup with a bang.

Prediction

A chess match and defensive battle sees neither take three points as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez score. Pick: Argentina 1, Uruguay 1