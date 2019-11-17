Argentina vs. Uruguay: Friendly prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The two South Americans giants square off Monday
One of the world's top soccer rivalries will be renewed Monday as the Argentina national team takes on Uruguay at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel in an international friendly. Argentina beat rival Brazil 1-0 on Friday on Lionel Messi's goal, and Uruguay is coming off a 2-1 win over Hungary with goals from Edinson Cavani and LAFC's Brian Rodriguez.
Both teams failed to live up to expectations at last summer's Copa America and will hope to build some momentum with World Cup qualifying beginning next March.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Argentina vs. Uruguay
- Date: Monday, Nov. 18
- Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Tel Aviv, Israel
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Argentina: The play has been better as of late with a ton of the young stars stepping up, but just as important has been the defensive cohesion. Nicolas Otamendi and German Pezzella appear to be the No. 1 centerback pairing for coach Lionel Scaloni, and he has gone with an extra centerback at right back in Juan Foyth. They've been good in the air and the teamwork has improved since this past summer, and that has to continue for them to be a threat.
Uruguay: This team has no shortage of strikers behind Luis Suarez and Edinison Cavani with two rising stars in Maxi Gomez and LAFC's Brian Rodriguez. But in the midfield is where this team has the potential to really take control of this game. The creativity in attack from guys like Federico Valverde and Matias Vecino will be key with Argentina liking to get forward in the midfield.
Argentina vs. Uruguay prediction
Messi scores again and gets an assist in a narrow win for Argentina.
Pick: Argentina 2, Uruguay 1
