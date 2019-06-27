Argentina vs. Venezuela: Copa America prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Lionel Messi and company are still alive at the cup
Argentina continues its journey at the 2019 Copa America on Friday when it faces Venezuela in the quarterfinals. Lionel Messi and company, with their backs against the wall, beat an inspired Qatar team 2-0 in their final group stage game, which saw them finish second in Group B after Paraguay lost to Colombia. Venezuela finished second in Group A with a 1-2-0 record, beating Bolivia while drawing Brazil and Peru.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Copa America: Argentina vs. Venezuela
- Date: Friday, June 28
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Maracana
- TV channel: Telemundo and ESPN+
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: N/A
Storylines
Argentina: So, it looks like the attack will still be Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Lautaro Martinez. But don't be surprised to see more minutes from Paulo Dybala. He played just 15 minutes last time out but managed to set up Aguero for the second goal. The big question is how this team will line up in the middle with Giovani Lo Celso failing to live up to the hype.
Venezuela: Undefeated at the tournament, Venezuela is really impressing at the cup and is no easy out. They've got a strong core, a talented young goalkeeper and believe they can contend. Having drawn Brazil, that gives them more than enough confidence to beat an inconsistent Argentina side. Expect Venezuela to not be pushed over and compete to the very end in a tight game.
Argentina vs. Venezuela prediction
Argentina moves on in a tight match thanks to some Messi magic.
Pick: Argentina 2, Venezuela 1
