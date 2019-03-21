Argentina vs. Venezuela: International friendly prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online as Messi returns

Lionel Messi has returned to the Argentina national team and is expected to play on Thursday against Venezuela in an international friendly in Madrid, Spain. After the poor 2018 World Cup, rumors swirled as to whether the player would hang up his international boots, but he's back in the fold now with a youthful, talented squad around him as manager Lionel Scaloni builds toward the future.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Friendly: Argentina vs. Venezuela

Date : Friday, March 22



: Friday, March 22 Time : 4:20 p.m. ET



: 4:20 p.m. ET Location : Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid



: Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Argentina -360 / Venezuela +975 / Draw +450

Storylines

Argentina: This is a really talented squad with young midfielders Leandro Paredes (PSG) and Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis). Messi is joined in attack by Paulo Dybala of Juventus, Dario Benedetto of Boca Juniors and Gonzalo Martinez of Atlanta United. Expect Messi to perhaps fall back into more of a No. 10 role to be the engine in attack.

Venezuela: This team is looking to pull off a surprise at this summer's Copa America and has some players that can help do that. The duo in attack of Salomon Rondon (Newcastle) and Josef Martinez (Atlanta United) is formidable, and Torino midfielder Tomas Rincon is the heart and soul of the squad. This team is over-matched from a talent standpoint, but it won't be when it comes to effort.

Argentina vs. Venezuela prediction

Messi scores twice, Benedetto adds one more and Argentina cruises in this international friendly.

Pick: Argentina (-360)