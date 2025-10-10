As Argentina prepare to face Venezuela on Friday night, questions loom over the squad despite their World Cup qualification being secured. With Inter Miami facing Atlanta United on Saturday with playoff seeding on the line, both Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni and Miami manager Javier Mascherano have been coy about Lionel Messi's availability. Messi has been included in Argentina's roster for their matches during this October window, and with the match taking place at Hard Rock Stadium, it's not like it will require much travel for Messi.

Argentina's next match on Monday may be even closer to home as their scheduled friendly facing Puerto Rico has been cancelled in Chicago. That match was scheduled to take place on Monday, October 13 at Soldier Field, but currently, on Ticketmaster, it shows as being cancelled. The match is anticipated to be moved to Chase Stadium and played on Tuesday, October 14, according to the Miami Herald, although that has not yet been announced by Argentina.

How to watch Argentina, odds

Date : Oct. 10 | Time : 8 p.m.

: Oct. 10 | : 8 p.m. Location : Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida Live stream: Fanatiz

Fanatiz Odds: Argentina -750; Draw +600; Venezuela +1500

With so much uncertainty surrounding the break, it brings additional pressure to Scaloni, but it's nothing that he isn't used to. Coaching the number three ranked team in the world, Argentina are already expected to win every game, giving Scaloni pressure every time that he calls a squad together.

If Messi doesn't play, it could provide a chance to see the next generation of the number 10 shirt in Como man, Nico Paz. The 21 year old attacking midfielder has three goals and three assists for Como in Serie A play and has already stepped up his performances for the club from a breakout season that saw him net six goals and assist eight more last campaign. Still seeking his first goal for Argentina with four caps under his belt, a match like this one will help Scaloni transition things to the future.

The expectation is that Messi will suit up for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, but there will come a day when their talisman won't wear the badge. Moments like this one will help ensure that La Albiceleste are ready when that moment comes.