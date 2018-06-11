Argentina World Cup 2018 preview: Complete squad, TV and stream schedule, players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

At 30 years of age, this is considered Lionel Messi's last World Cup in his prime. It's been over two decades since Argentina has won an important trophy and has lost three straight finals, including the last World Cup. But the South American giants enter this summer as one of the favorites to win it all, boasting a stacked attack, experience in the middle and a manager with a proven track record in Jorge Sampaoli.

This may be Messi's last realistic chance at winning a World Cup. Getty Images

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 17

Best finish: Two-time champions (1978, 1986)

Last World Cup: Runners-up in 2014

Matches

June 16: Argentina vs. Iceland, 9 a.m. ET on Fox

June 21: Argentina vs. Croatia, 2 p.m. ET on Fox

June 26: Argentina vs. Nigeria, 2 p.m. ET on Fox/FS1

Roster

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Willy Caballero (Chelsea), Franco Armani (River Plate).

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla),Cristian Ansaldi (Torino), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica), Javier Mascherano (Hebei China Fortune), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Federica Fazio (Roma), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Marcos Acuna (Sporting CP)

Midfielders: Enzo Perez (River Playe), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Lucas Biglia (Milan), Ever Banega (Sevilla), Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint-Germain), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors).

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus).

Best player

Lionel Messi,and it isn't even close. He's the top scorer in national team history and is well on his way to cementing his legacy as the best player the world has ever seen. Some feel he needs a World Cup to validate that status, but there's no doubt this team goes as Messi does.

After all, he's the reason why they qualified for the World Cup. Don't you remember what he did when they needed a win in Ecuador on the last matchday of qualifying?

See for yourself:

Player to watch

Paulo Dybala: The Juventus superstar is arguably the most talented player Argentina has after Messi. He is similar in his ability to slice up a defense and score on his own, but he also has the vision to set up others and the speed to make defenses lose sleep the night before a game. It's been tricky for Sampaoli to get Dybala and Messi on the field together and mesh, but if he can, watch out.

If Argentina can get Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi on the same page, they're a dangerous team to beat. Getty Images

Outlook

Winning it all is the only way the tournament will be considered a success for the country. It's now or never for this national team and Messi. The team has a very manageable group and should have no trouble getting to the knockout stages. There, they have as good a chance as anybody but will hope to not cross paths with Germany, the team that's knocked them out of the last three World Cups. The key for this team will be to limit mistakes at the back. Nicolas Otamendi should be anchoring the backline but there are concerns as to who will join him at the back, whether Sampaoli will go with three defenders and who can show consistency, something this team is needing dearly. Sampaoli's player selection has been questionable at best, and losing to Spain 6-1 in a friendly has already caused a pre-tournament panic among fans.