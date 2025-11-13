Argentina's task of getting to the World Cup may be complete with CONMEBOL qualifying done and dusted, with La Albiceleste topping the table yet again, but that doesn't mean that these upcoming friendlies aren't important. They'll travel to face Angola on Friday, but that's a match which has brought some complications for Lionel Scaloni when it comes to squad selection.

To travel to the African nation, there are specific vaccination requirements related to yellow fever that Nahuel Molina, Julian Alvarez, and Giuliano Simeone, all of Atletico Madrid, didn't arrive in time to comply with. Because of that, the trio had to be dropped from the squad, which comes as quite a blow. With Lionel Messi aging, Alvarez has become more important to the Argentina squad by the day and has been in good form for Atletico Madrid with nine goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

How to watch Angola vs. Argentina, odds

Date : Friday, Nov. 14 | Time : 11 a.m. ET

: Friday, Nov. 14 | : 11 a.m. ET Location : Estadio 11 de Novembro -- Luanda, Angola

: Estadio 11 de Novembro -- Luanda, Angola Live stream: Fanatiz

Fanatiz Odds: Angola +1500; Draw +550; Argentina -650

Simeone has also been pushing for more playing time due to his strong form at the club, as he's enjoying a breakout start to the campaign with three goals and five assists in all competitions. With both being able to play in multiple positions, they're important to Scaloni's flexible vision for the squad but also with matches piling up in all competitions, getting some rest isn't the worst thing that could happen.

Enzo Fernandez will also miss out on this window due to a bone edema in his right knee. Fernandez's absence has been due to rest to make sure that he's ready to go for the long term. Along with Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul, Fernandez helps make up the engine room of the Argentina squad. His absence may allow for a brotherly connection in the squad as Kevin Mac Allister of Union Saint-Gilloise was called in. The elder of the Mac Allister brothers, he's one of four players in Scaloni's squad who has yet to earn a cap alongside Maximo Perrone, Joaquin Panichelli, and Gianluca Prestianni.

Mixing in new faces each window is one of the main ways that Argentina are able to stay at the top of their game. Even with Messi in the squad, the future of the number 10 may also be there with Como's Nico Paz. Being able to bring in players like him and Valentin Barco early has ensured that even when Argentina have to compete without their stars, there are plenty of players who know the system to push to keep the squad at the top. Looking to win back-to-back World Cups, that integration is critical because simply running it back has the risk of going stale, but Argentina are never content.