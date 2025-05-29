An Argentine court declared a mistrial Thursday in the case surrounding seven health professionals who stand accused of negligence in the death of Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players in the history of soccer and a national hero in Argentina. One of the three judges overseeing the case, Judge Julieta Makintach, stepped down due to criticism surrounding her participation in a documentary chronicling the case.

Makintach withdrew from the case Tuesday after controversy ensued over her place as a main character in "Divine Justice," a documentary covering everything from the immediate aftermath of Maradona's death in 2020 to the beginning of the trial. The documentary -- and Makintach's participation in it -- led to the trial a one-week suspension after prosecutor Patricio Ferrari asked the San Isidro court to review Makintach's alleged role in allowing it to be filmed during the trial.

The mistrial restarts the case, invalidating all proceedings that had taken place from March 11 onwards. A higher court will select three new judges by lottery, with a date for the new trial yet to be determined.

The case centers on seven members of the medical team that had been treating Maradona. They are accused of failing to provide adequate care for the 1986 World Cup champion before his death in November 2020, when he suffered cardiac arrest while recovering from surgery for a blood clot in his brain. The defendants include Leopoldo Luque, Maradona's primary physician, as well as his psychologist, psychiatrist, medical coordinator and nurses. The defendants have denied the charges of negligence, claiming that Maradona was a difficult patient and rejected treatment.

Maradona played in four FIFA World Cups during his career, famously leading Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title over West Germany. His heroics in a quarterfinal win over England earned him legendary status both in his home country and worldwide. Maradona, who was 60 at the time of his death, is universally regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.