Julio Garro is no longer Argentina's undersecretary of sport after he publicly called for Lionel Messi to apologize for the national team's latest controversy. The South American country's government has confirmed that Garro is no longer in his role after he suggested that the Inter Miami player and Albiceleste captain apologizes for offensive chanting.

Argentina and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has already apologized publicly for sharing footage via social media of he and his teammates targeting France players of overseas origin in chants. The Argentinian squad was celebrating its successful Copa America title defense and record 16th continental title after a 1-0 win over Colombia.

"I think the captain [Messi] of the national team and AFA [Argentina Football Association's] president [Claudio Tapia] should come out and apologize for this case," said Garro to Argentinian radio Urbano Play. "It is fitting. It [controversy] leaves us in a bad light with so much glory."

Argentina president Javier Milei has since issued a statement via social media and confirmed that Garro is no longer in the position.

"The president's office reports that no government can tell what to comment, what to think or what to do to the Argentina national team, world champion and two-time American champion, or to any other citizen," it read. "For this reason, Julio Garro ceases to be undersecretary of sports of the nation."

Garro recognized publicly that he is no longer in his previous role nor part of Milei's team and apologized for his comments.

"I am very sorry if my comment offended anyone, that was never my intention, and that is why I made my resignation available," he said. "Although I will always be on the other side of discrimination in all its forms."

The French Soccer Federation (FFF) announced on Tuesday that it intends to take legal action and FIFA is now looking into the incident as well.

"It does not matter if you are in a moment of euphoria because you have won an important trophy," said former France captain Hugo Lloris. "It demands even more responsibility when you are a winner. "You do not want to hear or see this kind of thing in football. We all stand against discrimination and racism. I just think and hope it is a mistake. We all make mistakes sometimes, and hopefully they will learn from it."

Fernandez's employers Chelsea are internally investigating alleged discriminatory behavior and have launched disciplinary proceedings. France international and fellow Blues player Wesley Fofana has publicly voiced his unhappiness while teammate Christopher Nkunku has also drawn attention to it. Malo Gusto and Axel Disasi are also both French teammates and the two players have since unfollowed Fernandez on social media.