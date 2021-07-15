Boca Juniors will look to defend their title when the Argentine Primera Division kicks off Friday, July 16. Boca Juniors opens Matchday 1 with a marquee matchup against Union Santa Fe. The Xeneizes have won the Argentine Primera Division four times since 2015, but they're coming off a scoreless draw against Atletico Mineiro in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday.

Kickoff from Santa Fe, Argentina is set for 6 p.m. ET. Boca Juniors are the -105 money-line favorite (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest Union Santa Fe vs. Boca Juniors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is 2.5 goals.

How to watch Union Santa Fe vs. Boca Juniors

Date: Friday, July 16

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Argentine Primera Division picks for Boca Juniors vs. Union Santa Fe

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the picks from soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Union Santa Fe vs. Boca Juniors, Green is predicting the match will go under 2.5 goals. "Union does not have the same level of individual talent within its ranks as Boca Juniors," Green told SportsLine. "Juan Manuel García is a pretty good striker, but he does not receive much support, as Union typically takes a cautious approach and tries to grind out low-scoring wins and draws."

Green also expects Boca Juniors to secure the victory over Union Santa Fe on Friday. "One issue for Union could be a lack of match fitness," Green said. "It has not played a competitive game since drawing 1-1 with Colón on May 9, whereas Boca Juniors has been playing on a regular basis against high-quality teams, so it could be sharper. This could prove to be a very tight game, but Boca Juniors could ultimately have enough quality to scrape a narrow victory."

