Arne Slot out at Liverpool after two seasons: Andoni Iraola top candidate to replace him, per report

Liverpool have decided to part ways with Dutch manager Arne Slot, the English club confirmed on Saturday, hours before the kick off of the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG. After a disappointing season where Liverpool ended up in 5th place in the Premier League standings but clinched a spot in the next edition of the Champions League, Slot will depart the club after two seasons, having won the Premier League title in his first season in charge in 2024–25 after succeeding legendary German manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have announced the decision with an official statement.

Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way. He leaves with a Premier League title to his name and our deepest gratitude and appreciation."

Former Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is now the leading candidate to replace Slot at Anfield Road, according to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool ownership explains Slot decision

Liverpool owners have also commented on the decision.

"That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful. As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field. From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it. "This was evident when he agreed to take over as head coach, when he guided us to the Premier League title and throughout the season just ended when he faced considerable challenges and burdens. At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward. Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but. We would like to take this opportunity to place on record our appreciation for Arne, who will always hold a special place in the history of this football club as the coach who delivered Liverpool's 20th league title.