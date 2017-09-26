Arsenal 2-0 West Brom: Gunners dodge a bullet after unbelievable ref no-call, Lacazette steals the show
Arsenal got a much-needed win with some help from the ref
Arsenal is up to seventh in the Premier League after taking care of West Brom on Monday 2-0, but the Gunners got some help from the man in the middle. Alexandre Lacazette led the way for Arsenge Wenger's side, scoring both goals, but an unbelievable no-call on what was a sure penalty kick for West Brom left the visitors frustrated and the hosts forunate.
It was in the first half when Jay Rodriguez was clearly taken down in the box by Shkodran Mustafi. The German defender clipped the West Brom man after being twisted around on a cut, and the ref let it go. Now, it resulted in a great chance seconds after and an even better save by Petr Cech, but what a blown call. Take a look:
And it came at a moment in the match where West Brom was playing better. But it doomed in the visitors, as Lacazette scored this winner off an Alexis Sanchez free kick before the match was 20 minutes gone.
West Brom deserved more, but Arsenal took advantage of its occasions. Not every call goes your way, but that was a big one and potentially a result-changing no-call that Tony Pulis' side won't soon forget.
