Arsenal vs. AC Milan live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Europa League on TV, stream online

The two big clubs are hoping to qualify for the Champions League via Europa League

AC Milan welcomes Arsenal to the San Siro on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie. Both teams are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League via their domestic league, as both aim to take home the title and reach the competition that way. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Milan holds at home with a momentum-building victory, as Suso scores a late winner, giving the Italians the advantage in the second leg, but an away goal gives the Gunners a lifeline. Milan 2, Arsenal 1. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES