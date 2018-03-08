Arsenal vs. AC Milan live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Europa League on TV, stream online
The two big clubs are hoping to qualify for the Champions League via Europa League
AC Milan welcomes Arsenal to the San Siro on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie. Both teams are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League via their domestic league, as both aim to take home the title and reach the competition that way.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Milan holds at home with a momentum-building victory, as Suso scores a late winner, giving the Italians the advantage in the second leg, but an away goal gives the Gunners a lifeline. Milan 2, Arsenal 1.
