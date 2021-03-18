LONDON -- This could have been so much easier for Arsenal. A 3-2 aggregate scoreline does not reflect the gulf between the Premier League's 10th-best side and the Greek leaders.

Across two ties Arsenal put together chances worth 3.93 expected goals whilst allowing shots on their goal worth 1.51 so this scoreline was largely reflective of the actual performance on pitch but what the final result cannot reflect is the fear that seemed to engulf Mikel Arteta's side whenever there was a setback.

Arsenal returned to the Emirates Stadium with a two-goal margin and plenty of away goals in the bank. Olympiacos offered little in the opening stages to suggest that they would be able to keep the clean sheet they ended the game with in a 1-0 second-leg win. The only moment where they seriously tested Bernd Leno came from a hoof upfield by Jose Sa that Gabriel and David Luiz could have dealt with far more effectively.

The hosts did not even have all that much to fear when El Arabi netted early in the first half. The goal gave hope to Olympiacos but it was also the second and final shot on target they would register in the entire game. Across the tie as a whole Olympiacos have simply not been up to Arsenal's standards (no great surprise considering the financial disparities between these two) and yet the Gunners seemed afraid of their opponents.

Of course there were the scars from last season, when a late away goal from El Arabi and a shock miss from Aubameyang sent them crashing out at the round of 32 stage. Perhaps this team felt that history was repeating itself when their captain was guilty of profligacy in front of goal. It was not a reason that Mikel Arteta was prepared to accept.

"They are excuses," said Arteta when asked whether memories of last season or the energy exerted in Sunday's win over Tottenham were behind tonight's poor performance. "We have to manage to play every three days, we have to manage to play in the tie, we have to manage to play when we are in front or behind. It's football.

"I don't want any of those excuses. I say it again it's nowhere near the level with the ball what we have done today."

Arteta does not want excuses but he will need to find reasons behind what is developing into a worrying trend. On Sunday Arsenal fell to pieces mentally, seemingly because their opponents had a man sent off and thought they had nothing to lose. In the previous round against Benfica as well as in a draw to Burnley earlier this month they showed tendencies to shoot themselves in the foot.

Thursday, they had enough of a buffer to survive any self sabotage but that is how they responded to El Arabi's shot flying in off Gabriel. In the 15 minutes that followed the game's opening goal, Arsenal gave away possession on 27 occasions; the period where they needed to hunker down and hold onto the ball saw them act more skittishly than at any other stage in the game. It says something when David Luiz, renowned for his chaotic style of defense, has to hold possession for several seconds whilst pleading with his teammates to calm down.

The veteran Brazilian was hardly in a position to be criticizing his colleagues when his positioning had been questionable for both of El Arabi's shots on goal. Too often players' positioning seemed to be askew, too far away to help their teammates as was the case when Hector Bellerin dribbled past four defenders only to find no support coming his way.

"What am I meant to do there? No options," he exclaimed. That will be all the more frustrating for Arteta, whose recent success has been about giving players like Bellerin options in wide areas.

On a night where Tottenham went crashing out at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb it was perhaps tempting to note that this is a cup competition, that it is about results not performances and that Arsenal only need to get lucky across two more ties to reach the final.

Arteta warned: "[The performance] does matter because it's not [just] about the result, it's about the performance and the direction that we want to take, and as well the confidence and the level of consistency that we have to show to have a great performance and do it again. For me it does matter, but obviously I'm really happy that we are through."

He knows, however, that a repeat performance in the next round will not make for progress as serene as Thursday's ultimately was.