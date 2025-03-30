Arsenal have announced the appointment of Andrea Berta as the club's new sporting director, taking on the role left vacant after Edu's surprise resignation in November.

A lengthy and competitive hiring process led to the Gunners plumping for Berta, formerly of Atletico Madrid, after talks with several other leading candidates from across Europe. Dan Ashworth, recently departed at Manchester United, came under consideration while Thiago Scuro of Monaco and Roberto Olabe at Real Sociedad were scouted out. Two of the leading contenders, according to CBS Sports sources, were Berta and Jason Ayto, the deputy sporting director who had served as Edu's interim replacement. Ultimately, it was the man from outside Arsenal who won out.

Berta brings a wealth of experience to the role. Having previously worked at Italian clubs Carpenedolo, Parma and Genoa, he spent nearly 12 years with Atletico Madrid, where two La Liga titles were won with a budget significantly less than that of rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona. The man who helped to bring Antoine Griezmann, Rodri and Jan Oblak to the Spanish capital will be expected to lead a similarly successful football department in north London.

"I am thrilled to be joining Arsenal in what is a hugely exciting period for the club," said Berta. "I have watched with great interest the way Arsenal has evolved in recent years and I have admired the hard work that has gone into reestablishing the club as a major force in European football with a passionate following around the world.

"The club has great values and a rich history, and I am looking forward to playing my part in shaping a successful future with a great team. I cannot wait to get started in my new role and I am really looking forward to experiencing my first game at Emirates Stadium together with our supporters."

Arsenal's recruitment process for this hugely significant role was led by Richard Garlick, the newly appointed CEO who had been promoted after Vinai Venkatesham left in the summer. Berta is expected to work alongside Mikel Arteta rather than have the first team manager report to him, the same modus operandi that Edu had. The final choice would have been Josh Kroenke's to make and the co-chair believes Berta will aid Arsenal's pursuit of major silverware.

"Anyone who knows football knows Andrea is an impressive figure," said Kroenke. "He has vast knowledge of the game, a great track record, a strong network and an insatiable desire to build winning teams. Andrea will be a great addition to our club. He understands our values and what we stand for and we have no doubt he will help us push on and take the next steps in our bid to win major trophies.

"We undertook a thorough recruitment process and we were hugely impressed with the level of all the other candidates, but it was Andrea's experience and the success he has enjoyed that stood out. We are really looking forward to working together and welcoming him into the Arsenal family."

Berta arrives at a significant moment in Arsenal's recent history. Injuries derailed their swing at the Premier League title and this is expected to be a summer of significant recruitment, most of all in the striker market. Alexander Isak looks to be the dream acquisition in N5 while interest in Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig remains. In midfield, Martin Zubimendi is expected to arrive from Real Sociedad while further strengthening could be required on the flanks. Then there are contractual matters to address: William Saliba, Gabriel, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are all approaching the final two years of their deals with the club, though the latter has an option to extend.