LONDON -- Ninety six minutes and 50 seconds of agony... and it was worth it. From the moment Phillip Billing converted the second earliest goal in Premier League history the Emirates Stadium was asking itself one question above all else: If Arsenal can be blown astray by lowly Bournemouth, can they really hope to stay the course?

One swipe of Reiss Nelson's left boot shouldn't change that as Arsenal completed a two-goal comeback to win 3-2 over Bournemouth. There are only so many Hale End boys who can be relied on to thunder the ball into the roof of the net with the last attack of the match. Pep Guardiola's blueprint for title winners is to get into the front in every game and never let it slip. But try telling anyone amid the jubilant bafflement of the Emirates Stadium that this isn't the right way to earn yourself a five point lead at the top of the table. They see a sense of destiny around these parts. Even Mikel Arteta does.

After all, there was something of the movie script to this. Arteta had always believed in Nelson's qualities, talking him up even as form and fitness cost him the trust of others. On his first game in charge, also against Bournemouth, in the driving December rain, the now 23 year old was the one who marked the changing of the guard, starting in place of the club record signing Nicolas Pepe. In the three and a bit years since, so many others from the great Hale End talent factory had passed Nelson by, but his manager still believed. What could this winner be then, other than a sign of faith rewarded?

"We put him in the training ground and 50 times put him there I don't know if he'll score," Arteta acknowledged. "But he did it in the perfect moment for the team, the perfect moment for himself and he fully deserved that, the kid.

"I always saw the potential, the talent and the desire for him to do it, but he's at a different level right now. I think emotionally, the experiences that he had helped him. Football-wise, it was my decision in the last two games not to play him because we had other options. But he was knocking on the door, he's been training really good and it's a good lesson for me and for the coaches that we need him and that he can be really important for the team."

It was some time before cross number 49, when it appeared that the hosts had lost their sense of how to breach the Bournemouth goal one last time. Frankly, this one didn't work out either. Martin Odegaard's delivery flicked away at the near post but not to safety. Nelson -- once the crown jewel of Hale End, now battling to justify his presence at the club beyond the end of his contract next season -- knocked the ball into his stride with his chest and swung. For once it didn't pinball between three defenders or loop high to safety. For a moment you could hear the murmurs, the dawning sense of comprehension. Then, bedlam as the ball zipped comfortably into the back of the net. Arteta, his staff, his substitutes: all swarmed onto the pitch.

"You lose sight of where you are," said the Arsenal manager. "I started to run and I didn't really know where I was running to. Then I saw a kid next to me. I gave him to security. Just looking at the faces of everybody -- our staff, players, supporters -- with those smiles, that joy in their eyes. It's great to live."

The FA charge is almost certainly in the post for such exuberance. A price worth paying. The festivities continued, unabated by another Bournemouth kickoff, despite the fact that it was their first of the match that had nearly spoiled Arsenal's party when they progressed it into the back of the net in the ninth second.

It was a move worthy of winning any game. Gary O'Neil's charges lined up on the left side of the field but Joe Rothwell stepped in to sweep the ball across to the other flank. Dango Ouattara carried the ball forward unmolested, crossing low to the near post. Gabriel had done well to beat Dominic Solanke to the ball but could only get his studs on it, deflecting the ball into Billing's path.

For a time Arsenal looked like they might respond by meting out a beatdown on their plucky opponents. But something was not quite clicking down the right, where Takehiro Tomiyasu did not have quite the same instinctual understanding with Odegaard and Bukayo Saka that Ben White does. As the Gunners chased parity, gaps opened up on the counter, had Solanke not got in his way Ouattara might have had the space to get a shot past the excellent Aaron Ramsdale. When Marco Senesi beat Thomas Partey to a 57th minute corner to score the Cherries' second goal it seemed it was Bournemouth's day, an unimaginable three points in the fight against the drop.

They could not argue that they were not complicit in their own downfall. Even in the first half Bournemouth analysts were begging their players to guard the space on the edge of the area from Arsenal corners. Twice they paid the price, Nelson's match winner a sequel to Arsenal's first, where Emile Smith Rowe was on hand to loop a half cleared dead ball towards the back post where Partey was waiting to drill home.

In just his fourth game since September, Smith Rowe could only last 47 minutes, a confluence of his own lack of match fitness and Arteta's desire for greater verve down the left. Nelson delivered that immediately, driving to the byline and flashing the ball across the face of goal for Ben White to turn in before Neto could reach it. With 20 minutes left it seemed that Arsenal might actually get the comfortable win everyone had expected beforehand. But Bournemouth bent without buckling, the shots growing ever more desperate.

Then came that one last hit and hope, bringing with it a tidal wave of belief that has engulfed north London.