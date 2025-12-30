Without some of their best players as Declan Rice missed out with a knee injury, Arsenal were able to go five points clear atop the Premier League after defeating Aston Villa 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium with a four-minute double from Gabriel and Martin Zubimendi. Entering the match, Villa were the hottest team in the Premier League with eight consecutive league wins, including taking down Arsenal at Villa Park, but in the reverse fixture, Arsenal made a statement that they're the contenders to beat. Ollie Watkins would get a goal late on for Villa, but Arsenal's four goals in the second half blew the match wide open and quickly.

Villa had their chances in the first half of the match, but as Arsenal grew into the clash, it became clear which team was controlling the match. After the goal in the 48th minute, Arsenal kept their feet on the gas, including an all-important goal for Gabriel Jesus. The Arsenal forward scored as soon as he entered the match, which is a statement to Arsenal's growing depth as they get healthy during the season. He's been working his way back to full fitness after suffering an ACL tear in January, and entering 2026 with Jesus in the squad will only increase the options that Arteta has at his disposal.

Kai Havertz also made his return to the squad, although the German attacker didn't make it into this match, he's another player who will be key down the stretch for Arsenal as they look to capture their first Premier League title since 2003-04. Now having won four consecutive matches in the league, the Gunners are looking stay hot with contenders lurking.

Manchester City can draw within two points of the Gunners when they face Sunderland on Thursday, but anticipation will grow for their clash with Arsenal on April 18, which could decide the league title if they continue at their current pace. City are linked to adding Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth who could provide Pep Guardiola with more options in the attack but Arteta has shown that after the Gunners added Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, and Piero Hincapie during he summer, their squad is deep enough to keep up with anyone in the league.

For Villa, despite this setback, they're in a great place entering the new year under Unai Emery, with a nine-point lead over Chelsea for a top-four place. Getting back into the Champions League is the goal for Villa, and even with losing, they aren't fully out of the title race in the Premier League due to trailing by six points, but this does throw a wrench in any title ambitions that they would've had.