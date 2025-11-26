It's a top-of-the-table clash in the Champions League as Bayern Munich and Arsenal meet on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium. Along with Inter Milan, the duo are the only other teams with four wins from their first four games as they're establishing themselves as two of the biggest contenders for the Champions League crown. Defending has led the way with Arsenal not allowing a goal in the Champions League while Bayern have only allowed three goals, but this is a match where that could change for both of them.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, odds

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Emirates Stadium -- London

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Arsenal +125; Draw +250; Bayern Munich +225

Harry Kane has five goals in UCL play for the German giants as he has been in strong form to start the season, and he'll face a team that he's quite familiar with in the Gunners. Kane has faced Arsenal 21 times in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and netting two assists during his time with Tottenham Hotspur, but this will be his first time facing them as a member of Bayern Munich. With Bayern, he does have a strong supporting cast, but to get the first UCL goal past Arsenal will be a task.

With Gabriel still missing with an injury, former Bayer Leverkusen man Piero Hincapie could get a second consecutive start at center back, which would provide help with scouting Bayern due to his Bundesliga familiarity. But there's also the question of how much each team will actually throw at this match. Both will likely make the top eight of the league phase table, and they'll want to keep their players healthy. Both are also opening sizable leads atop their respective domestic leagues, making this an even weirder match. They also have an extensive history in the competitions with Bayern facing Arsenal five times during the league phase/group stage of this competition. Bayerm have had the upper hand in those meetings, losing only one.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 15 matches in all competitions, while Bayern are unbeaten in 18 matches to open the season. They have drawn one, but the similarities are strong. Mikel Arteta and Vincent Kompany have been very pragmatic managers, and while they'll want to win, this is an odd situation where a draw suits both of them, so if neither team makes a major mistake, that's just how this could shake out.

