Arsenal spoiled Barcelona's coronation atop the Champions League. The Catalan giants boast some of the biggest names in the game, and were two-time defending champions, and had won three of the last four tournaments in Europe's biggest international club competition, but the Gunners put in a gritty underdog performance and walked away with an unlikely victory.

The decisive moment came in the 75th minute when substitute Stina Blackstenius found the corner only seven minutes after coming onto the field. The goal was assisted by England legend and fellow sub Beth Mead. The win brings the trophy to Arsenal for the second time, following their triumph in the 2006-2007 edition, when the tournament was still called the UEFA Women's Cup.

Arsenal remain the only team from England to win the tournament, in a competition that has traditionally been dominated by European powerhouses. Between Barcelona and Lyon those two teams have won each of the last nine Champions Leagues. Lyon, who Arsenal beat in stunning comeback fashion in the semifinal, have won the tournament a record eight times.

The game itself saw Arsenal under pressure for long stretches, and needing to bend but not break defensively as they waited for their moment. Barcelona had over two-thirds of the possession in the match and outshot Arsenal 20-8, with Aitana Bonmattis collecting six shots, Caroline Graham Hansen four shots and Claudia Pina four shots. But, thanks to five saves from Daphne van Domselaar, Arsenal came out on top.

The win gives Arsenal a measure of revenge for a Super League season where they finished a distant second behind Chelsea. But Chelsea were unable to overcome the Barcelona machine, falling 8-2 on aggregate in the semifinals. So, in this tournament, Arsenal had the last laugh