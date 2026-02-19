English striker Bukayo Saka has signed a new contract with Arsenal, the English club announced. Saka, who will turn 25 years old in September, has a new long-term deal with the team coached by Mikel Arteta, locking him up ahead of his expected participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he will be among the biggest stars.

Arsenal released the following statement:

"Our 24-year-old joined our Hale End Academy as an eight-year-old in May 2010 and has since progressed to become the leading goalscorer, assister and appearance maker in our current squad – with 78 goals and nearly 300 club appearances in all competitions. Bukayo made his first team debut at 17 in November 2018, before being named Arsenal Player of the Year in both 2021 and 2022. He was also named PFA Young Player of the Year in 2022-23 and was in the PFA Team of the Season that same year. Our forward was also named as England Men's Player of the Year for both 2021-22 and 2022-23. A leader of our forward line with his consistent performances, establishing himself as one of the best wingers in world football, Bukayo has won our Arsenal Player of the Month award more times than any other player since it began in 2012."

While reports suggest his deal will be valid in the summer 2030, the length of the new contract was not revealed by the English side that have worked constatly over the past months to reach an agreement with Saka's camp.

The English international made his debut with the Three Lions in October 2020, and since then he made 48 caps with the national team, representing the country at the 2020 and 2024 Euros and at the 2022 World Cup ahead of the upcoming tournament that will take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada starting from June 11.

In the current 2025-26 season, Saka has already made 15 goal contributions (eight goals, seven assists) in 34 matches in all competitions, underlining once more his importance in the team that is currently leading the Premier League standings and ended up in the top place of the Champions League's league phase. After winning the 2020 FA Cup and FA Community Shield in 2020 and 2023, it's now time for Saka and Arteta's team to bring back to the Emirates Stadium the first Premier League trophy in more than 20 years, as the last one was back in 2004 under Arsene Wenger's management.