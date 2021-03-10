As Bukayo Saka reaches the latest major milestone in his career it is perhaps worth reflecting on how swiftly he reached the level of excellence and indeed stardom that he has now achieved.

Scarcely two years on from his Premier League debut against Fulham, a seven-minute cameo where he did not touch the ball once, Saka is arguably the most important player at his boyhood club of Arsenal, becoming a creative and goal scoring force with a vital tendency to provide crucial contributions when they need him most. But for the 19-year-old, the Gunners might be out of the Europa League and the midseason revival under Mikel Arteta might never have arrived.

Not for nothing do Arsenal supporters on social media call Saka their "starboy." He is universally adored by the fanbase, they have voted him player of the month in December, January and February, admired by his teammates, described by former players as the club's own Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe and consistently praised by a manager who has given him the keys to the Gunners attack.

It is quite the remarkable rise for a player who three years ago had not even been promoted to Arsenal's under-23 side.

"It's a dream come true," Saka told CBS Sports when reflecting on his dizzying rise. "When you get the chance to play every week, there is nothing better.

"Making my England debut was a special moment and now New Balance is showing a lot of faith in me, I am grateful for the opportunity, it's been a great time for me."

The next step is that first boot deal and while it may not resonate with supporters quite like those assists against Benfica or his goal against Chelsea, it is undoubtedly a significant step in a young footballers' career, particularly at a time where top sportswear manufacturers are able to offer fewer multiyear deals of the type Saka has signed with New Balance.

The Boston company believe they have snared one of the brightest rising stars in world football by signing Saka, who officially joined New Balance this week, his signing unveiled with photographs taken by his brother Yomi. That typifies the family-first approach of the young star's career; when Saka scored his first goal in an Arsenal shirt his immediate response was to give his father a FaceTime call. As he was hustled off to a post-match ice bath, there was only time for a thumbs up and a broad grin.

Saka himself notes that having those closest to him play such a key role in his career keeps him grounded, something that must be a challenge when your new boot providers are describing you as one of the best teenagers in the sport and praising the way he "approaches the game with a fearless joy that allows him to take chances and make plays happen."

Despite Saka having played a mere 50 senior games for Arsenal, New Balance believe they have secured a major global star of the future to place alongside the likes of Sadio Mane and Kawhi Leonard as a face of the company.

"They are both incredible athletes, who have achieved so much," says Saka. "The fact they have chosen to partner with the brand shows how special it is. It's amazing to be able to join the New Balance family alongside them.

"New Balance is a huge name in sport, with strong values and that was very important to me and my family. Right from the first meeting, I was really impressed. It was clear that working with the team was more than a sponsorship, it is a real partnership, one where we are all very much aligned in what we want to achieve.

"The brand has incredible plans and I am excited about what the future together will bring."

Though Saka was only unveiled as a New Balance athlete early this week, he has spent most of this season in their Furon v6 boots, wearing a silver colorway since his international debut for England in November. They might just be a lucky omen for the 19-year-old, who over recent months has resoundingly addressed possibly the most significant flaw his game had at the start of this season.

Having scored just five goals in 53 senior appearances before Christmas he has doubled his career tally for Arsenal in 15 matches since, thriving in a role on the right flank from which he has provided crucial goals and assists against the likes of Chelsea, Benfica and Southampton.

Getty Images

So, have the silver boots been behind his golden scoring touch? "I don't know if I would say that, but my boots are very important to me. Even when I was younger, I would look forward to new releases, so it's a blessing to have a pair that has been created for the way I play.

"Last year I created a lot of chances, and this season I've worked hard to improve my goal scoring."

Such have been the swift strides that the Arsenal youngster has made in the space of months it is exciting to think what comes next for this outstanding young talent. Certainly his new partners are convinced that there are great things ahead in Saka's future.