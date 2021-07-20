Arsenal's preseason tour of the United States is off after positive COVID-19 tests at the club, sources tell CBS Sports' James Benge. The news of the Gunners calling off their tour was first reported by The Athletic. A small number of members in the club's traveling party to the U.S. tested positive, resulting in the club calling it off. It is not clear if the positive tests include any players.

The team was scheduled to play in the Florida Cup, which also includes Inter Milan, Everton and Colombian club Millonarios, in Orlando. The Florida Cup is scheduled for July 25-28.

The team's manager, Mikel Arteta, was one of the first well-known names in soccer to test positive for the virus as the pandemic began back in March 2020, resulting in the first Premier League postponement.

The Gunners' first match in the Florida Cup was set to be against Inter on Sunday, July 25. Arsenal open up the Premier League season against Brentford on Aug. 13. They have two friendlies scheduled for early next month, facing Chelsea on Aug. 1 and Tottenham on Aug. 8.