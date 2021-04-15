Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang revealed Thursday that he contracted malaria whilst on international duty with the Gabon national team last week. The Arsenal captain missed Sunday's win over Sheffield United with what the club initially termed as flu and did not make the trip to Prague for the Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Slavia Prague. Aubameyang has played 89 minutes since joining up with his national team for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against DR Congo.

He wrote on Instagram: "Hey guys, thanks for all the messages and calls. Unfortunately I contracted malaria whilst being on national team duty in Gabon a few weeks ago. I've spent a few days in hospital this week but I'm already feeling much better every day, thanks to the great doctors that detected and treated the virus so quickly.

"I wasn't really feeling myself the last couple weeks but will be back stronger than ever soon! Will be watching my boys now, huge game for us! Let's go and get it Arsenal."

In Arsenal's absence the Gunners are bidding to qualify for the semifinals of the Europa League after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. You can follow Thursday's action here.